AAP Takes Bold Steps: Dilip Pandey Leads Overseas, Kejriwal Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has realigned its focus with key appointments. Dilip Pandey steps up as Overseas Coordinator, while Arvind Kejriwal launches an anti-drug campaign, the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra', in Punjab. These moves highlight AAP's commitment to tackling critical issues domestically and abroad.

  Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed former Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey as the new Overseas Coordinator on Wednesday. This comes with a reshuffle as the opposition party in Delhi revealed its revised roster of office bearers.

In a series of appointments, Jitender Singh Tomar has been named as the Prabhari for Madhya Pradesh, while Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, and Mahendra Yadav will oversee Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, respectively. Additionally, Dheeraj Tokas has been made Prabhari for Rajasthan, and Prakash Jarwal for Maharashtra, with Ghanendra Bhardwaj and Vijay Phulara designated as Sah Prabhari for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, four leaders, Dilip Pandey, Vishesh Ravi, Anil Jha, and Ch. Surendra Kumar, are chosen as Sah Prabhari.

In parallel, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday the launch of the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra', part of the party's ongoing 'War Against Drugs' in Punjab, alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This campaign intends to reach every village and ward in the state to galvanize community resistance against drug abuse and underscore the importance of treatment for addicts. Kejriwal reaffirmed the Punjab government's dedication to combating drug issues, citing recent initiatives by Punjab Police targeting drug smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

