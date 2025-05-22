Trump's Trade Diplomacy: The Silence of Modi

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claims of negotiating peace between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade, leaving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conspicuously silent. This diplomatic scenario has sparked criticism from the Indian National Congress.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that this is the eighth time Trump has publicly taken credit for the ceasefire between the two nations, positioning Modi and Pakistan's leader on equal footing. Ramesh questioned Modi's lack of response to Trump's claims, deeming it a 'thundering silence.'

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump mentioned his role in mediating the conflict through trade deals, receiving no pushback from Indian leaders. The silence of Modi and India's external affairs ministers has become a focal point of political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)