Left Menu

Trump's Trade Diplomacy: The Silence of Modi

US President Donald Trump claims he used trade as a bargaining tool to negotiate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining silent on the matter. The Congress criticizes Modi's 'thundering silence' on Trump's repeated assertions of mediating the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:09 IST
Trump's Trade Diplomacy: The Silence of Modi
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claims of negotiating peace between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade, leaving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conspicuously silent. This diplomatic scenario has sparked criticism from the Indian National Congress.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that this is the eighth time Trump has publicly taken credit for the ceasefire between the two nations, positioning Modi and Pakistan's leader on equal footing. Ramesh questioned Modi's lack of response to Trump's claims, deeming it a 'thundering silence.'

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump mentioned his role in mediating the conflict through trade deals, receiving no pushback from Indian leaders. The silence of Modi and India's external affairs ministers has become a focal point of political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025