Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Faces Fierce Opposition in Congress

President Donald Trump's proposed tax and spending bill, including extending the 2017 tax cuts and raising the debt limit, faced a significant challenge in Congress. Despite Republican internal divisions and Democratic opposition, the bill advanced to the House floor. Its passage remains uncertain amid debates on Medicaid and fiscal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:45 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill advanced in Congress as the House of Representatives voted to begin debate. The bill includes extending the 2017 tax cuts and raises the debt limit by $3.8 trillion over a decade.

Despite Republican internal discord and solid Democratic resistance, the bill progressed to a House floor vote. Speaker Mike Johnson expressed optimism about passing the measure. However, it's uncertain if he can rally enough Republicans to support it.

The legislation sparked controversy, particularly regarding Medicaid provisions and fiscal responsibility. Modifications included imposing work requirements for Medicaid by 2026, amid differing views on its economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

