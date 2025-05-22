Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Military Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Indian armed forces for their tactical prowess in executing Operation Sindoor, which was initiated following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation, focused on dismantling Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, demonstrated India's resolve against terrorism.

The prime minister iterated that while India remains unfazed by nuclear threats, it is committed to retaliating robustly against terrorist activities. In Rajasthan, Modi highlighted the destruction of nine significant terror hideouts within minutes, showcasing the strategic capabilities of India's military.

Further, Modi condemned Pakistan's use of terrorism as a tool against India, emphasizing Pakistan's inability to win direct confrontations with India. After days of intensified military exchanges, both nations reached a ceasefire on May 10, marking an end to the hostilities initiated by Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)