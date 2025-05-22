High-Stakes Diplomacy on Iran's Nuclear Programme: US-Iran Talks Resume in Rome

The United States and Iran are engaging in critical negotiations in Rome, marking the fifth round of their discussions over Iran's nuclear programme. This diplomatic effort aims to find a resolution to the increasing tension triggered by Iran's advancing uranium enrichment, which approaches weapons-grade levels.

Historically, relations between the two nations have been strained, with earlier negotiations often stalling or collapsing. The current talks seek to address key issues that have historically prevented lasting agreements, with both countries under pressure to find a path forward amid regional instability.

As negotiations unfold, world attention is focused on this high-stakes diplomacy, examining its potential impact on global security dynamics and the future of US-Iranian relations. Officials on both sides are zeroing in on critical details which could determine the outcome of these critical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)