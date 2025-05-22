Left Menu

Eleventh-Hour Changes: GOP Tax Cut and Immigration Bill Shifts

Republicans made last-minute adjustments to their tax cut and immigration bill to gain support from GOP holdouts. Changes include removing sections for public land sales, renaming investment accounts, accelerating Medicaid work requirements, adjusting SALT cap, deregulating gun silencers, and creating a fund for border security reimbursements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:30 IST
Eleventh-Hour Changes: GOP Tax Cut and Immigration Bill Shifts
  • Country:
  • United States

In an attempt to secure passage through the House, Republicans introduced last-minute alterations to their sweeping tax cut and immigration bill late Wednesday. The revisions aim to sway GOP holdouts by addressing critical concerns.

Key modifications to the bill include the removal of sections authorizing public land sales in Nevada and Utah, discontinuing objections from western state lawmakers. A contentious investment account title change from "MAGA" to "Trump" was also enacted. Medicaid work requirements for certain beneficiaries were advanced to December 2026.

With an expanded state and local tax deduction, the SALT cap increases to USD 40,000 for households earning up to USD 500,000—a move to placate members from high-tax states. Additionally, the bill seeks to deregulate gun silencers, maintain federal worker pension calculations, and bolster border security funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025