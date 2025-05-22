Left Menu

Failed Launch Sparks North Korean Naval Tensions

North Korea's new destroyer suffered damage during launch, causing concern from leader Kim Jong Un. A shipyard mishap left the vessel unbalanced, prompting Kim to criticize officials. Despite setbacks, North Korea remains committed to modernizing its naval fleet, aiming for advanced military capabilities amid perceived threats.

Updated: 22-05-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea's latest naval ambitions hit a snag as its second destroyer suffered damage during a launch attempt. According to state media Thursday, the mishap enraged leader Kim Jong Un, who seeks larger warships to counter what he perceives as growing threats from the US and allies.

It is unusual for North Korea to publicly acknowledge military failures, yet the incident suggests Kim's determination to enhance naval capabilities. At a launch event in Chongjin, the 5,000-ton-class destroyer became imbalanced, damaging the vessel's bottom sections. The Korean Central News Agency attributed this to installation errors.

Despite tensions, observers note that North Korea is expediting its naval modernisation, integrating sophisticated systems on its vessels. The reported setback comes amid heightened military activities, as the nation continues to test its weapons arsenal, underscoring the strategic aims behind its maritime developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

