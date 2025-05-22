YS Jagan Reddy Criticizes Naidu's Amaravati Expenditure as Excessive
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the N Chandrababu Naidu government for excessive spending on Amaravati, allegedly using it as a 'cash cow.' Reddy questioned the necessity of the new construction despite existing facilities, highlighting an inconsistency in expenditure between different government projects.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSRCP, launched a scathing attack on the administration led by N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of exorbitant financial indulgence in the development of Amaravati.
Speaking during a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that Naidu's government is spending an excessive Rs 9,000 per square foot for Amaravati's construction compared to Rs 2,500 per square foot for other buildings, raising concerns of financial exploitation.
Reddy questioned the necessity of additional government construction when existing facilities remain underutilized, suggesting ulterior motives behind the continued expansion. The ruling TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.
