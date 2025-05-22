Left Menu

Germany Strengthens NATO Eastern Flank with Lithuanian Deployment

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes Germany's commitment to NATO defense by deploying troops to Lithuania. The move aims to bolster security on NATO's eastern flank amidst tensions with Russia. Upcoming NATO summit will focus on strengthening European defense capabilities and addressing financial contributions among members.

Updated: 22-05-2025 16:04 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz reinforced Germany's commitment to NATO defense during a visit to Vilnius, Lithuania, marking the deployment of a German brigade aimed at fortifying the alliance's eastern front.

The visit precedes a crucial NATO summit where leaders will assess defensive gaps and financial contributions post-Russian Ukraine invasion. Merz declared mutual defense of Baltic allies as vital to Germany's security.

Merz cited the need for enhanced European defense capabilities and the expansion of the defense industry, amid concerns about the United States' disproportionate financial burden under President Trump's administration. Germany's troop investment in Lithuania underscores the emphasis on NATO unity against Russian threats.

