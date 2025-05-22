Germany Strengthens NATO Eastern Flank with Lithuanian Deployment

Chancellor Friedrich Merz reinforced Germany's commitment to NATO defense during a visit to Vilnius, Lithuania, marking the deployment of a German brigade aimed at fortifying the alliance's eastern front.

The visit precedes a crucial NATO summit where leaders will assess defensive gaps and financial contributions post-Russian Ukraine invasion. Merz declared mutual defense of Baltic allies as vital to Germany's security.

Merz cited the need for enhanced European defense capabilities and the expansion of the defense industry, amid concerns about the United States' disproportionate financial burden under President Trump's administration. Germany's troop investment in Lithuania underscores the emphasis on NATO unity against Russian threats.

