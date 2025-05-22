Left Menu

UAE Stands Firm with India Against Global Terrorism

The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its support for India in combating terrorism globally. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi highlighted terrorism as a global threat after meeting with an all-party Indian delegation. The UAE stressed its commitment to security, standing in solidarity with India against terrorism and appreciated the deep bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:12 IST
UAE Stands Firm with India Against Global Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reiterated its strong commitment to supporting India in the global fight against terrorism. A prominent Gulf parliamentarian, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, characterized terrorism as a 'global threat' and a 'menace to humanity' during discussions with an Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Al Nuaimi emphasized the need for international cooperation, particularly among Members of Parliament worldwide, to devise strategies against terrorism. The meeting was part of India's outreach effort across 33 global capitals to address its concerns on terrorism and its responses to threats emanating from Pakistan.

Shinde reported that the UAE stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with India in fighting terrorism. The UAE's support underscores the deep bilateral relations between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, and acknowledges India's security concerns as non-negotiable, particularly given the shared commitment to peace and prosperity in a diverse region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025