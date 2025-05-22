UAE Stands Firm with India Against Global Terrorism
The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its support for India in combating terrorism globally. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi highlighted terrorism as a global threat after meeting with an all-party Indian delegation. The UAE stressed its commitment to security, standing in solidarity with India against terrorism and appreciated the deep bilateral ties.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reiterated its strong commitment to supporting India in the global fight against terrorism. A prominent Gulf parliamentarian, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, characterized terrorism as a 'global threat' and a 'menace to humanity' during discussions with an Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.
Al Nuaimi emphasized the need for international cooperation, particularly among Members of Parliament worldwide, to devise strategies against terrorism. The meeting was part of India's outreach effort across 33 global capitals to address its concerns on terrorism and its responses to threats emanating from Pakistan.
Shinde reported that the UAE stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with India in fighting terrorism. The UAE's support underscores the deep bilateral relations between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, and acknowledges India's security concerns as non-negotiable, particularly given the shared commitment to peace and prosperity in a diverse region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Time for unity, solidarity; Cong categorically stated govt has its fullest support in nation’s response to Pahalgam attack: Jairam Ramesh.
Operation Sindoor Sparks Nationwide Solidarity
Congress Stands in Solidarity with Armed Forces, Pauses Political Rallies
Jammu Youth Rally in Solidarity: Blood Donation and Patriotic Demonstrations
Supreme Court Urges Shiv Sena (UBT) to Prioritize Maharashtra Local Elections Amid Symbol Dispute