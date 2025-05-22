UAE Stands Firm with India Against Global Terrorism

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reiterated its strong commitment to supporting India in the global fight against terrorism. A prominent Gulf parliamentarian, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, characterized terrorism as a 'global threat' and a 'menace to humanity' during discussions with an Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Al Nuaimi emphasized the need for international cooperation, particularly among Members of Parliament worldwide, to devise strategies against terrorism. The meeting was part of India's outreach effort across 33 global capitals to address its concerns on terrorism and its responses to threats emanating from Pakistan.

Shinde reported that the UAE stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with India in fighting terrorism. The UAE's support underscores the deep bilateral relations between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, and acknowledges India's security concerns as non-negotiable, particularly given the shared commitment to peace and prosperity in a diverse region.

(With inputs from agencies.)