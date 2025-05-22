House Republicans Pull Off Marathon Session to Pass Massive Tax Breaks Package

In a dramatic all-night session on Capitol Hill, House Republicans rallied to pass a sweeping multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump's policy agenda. The move, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, overcame significant internal party dissent to secure approval.

The legislation, deemed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" by Trump, includes extending $4.5 trillion in tax breaks from his first term and adding new ones from his 2024 campaign. It also imposes stricter work requirements on Medicaid and SNAP benefits, while increasing defense and deportation spending.

Democrats staunchly opposed the bill, arguing it would harm low-income Americans while benefiting the wealthy. Despite attempts to stall its passage, the bill narrowly advanced with a 215-214 vote, moving next to the Senate for consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)