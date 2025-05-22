Left Menu

House Republicans Pull Off Marathon Session to Pass Massive Tax Breaks Package

In an all-night session, House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, passed a multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, key to Trump's agenda. Facing objections and negotiations, the bill aims to extend tax breaks, impose Medicaid and SNAP work requirements, and increase federal defense spending, while Democrats opposed the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:37 IST
House Republicans Pull Off Marathon Session to Pass Massive Tax Breaks Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic all-night session on Capitol Hill, House Republicans rallied to pass a sweeping multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump's policy agenda. The move, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, overcame significant internal party dissent to secure approval.

The legislation, deemed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" by Trump, includes extending $4.5 trillion in tax breaks from his first term and adding new ones from his 2024 campaign. It also imposes stricter work requirements on Medicaid and SNAP benefits, while increasing defense and deportation spending.

Democrats staunchly opposed the bill, arguing it would harm low-income Americans while benefiting the wealthy. Despite attempts to stall its passage, the bill narrowly advanced with a 215-214 vote, moving next to the Senate for consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025