Yingluck Shinawatra Ordered to Pay $304 Million for Rice Subsidy Losses

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was ordered by a Thai court to pay over $304 million in damages tied to her administration's rice subsidy program. The court cited severe negligence regarding rice sales. Yingluck, in exile since 2017, plans to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:06 IST
  Country:
  • Thailand

A Thai court has ordered former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay over $304 million due to losses stemming from a rice subsidy program initiated during her administration. The Supreme Administrative Court partially reversed a 2021 ruling, attributing the losses to Yingluck's severe negligence. The court criticized her for not heeding warnings from government agencies about possible corruption, ordering her to pay half of the estimated damages exceeding $608 million. Notably, the court overturned a previous Finance Ministry ruling that sought a compensation amount of $1.1 billion, indicating insufficient proof of Yingluck's direct responsibility in the alleged corruption.

The rice subsidy program was central to Yingluck's 2011 election victory, designed to boost farmer incomes by offering 50% above market rates. However, the program backfired as other nations sold rice at competitive prices, leading to Thailand's decline in rice export leadership and unsold rice stockpiles. Despite being held accountable, Yingluck contends she did not intentionally cause harm and plans to contest the ruling.

Yingluck, Thailand's first female prime minister, has been living in exile since 2017 after being ousted in a 2014 coup. Her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, also a former prime minister, returned to Thailand in 2023. Currently, Yingluck's niece, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, serves as the nation's prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

