U.S. Oil License Deadline Looms Over Chevron's Venezuelan Operations

The oil license that allows U.S. company Chevron to operate in Venezuela is nearing its expiration date, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His announcement, made via his personal X account, places the deadline on May 27. Neither the U.S. State Department nor the Treasury Department have commented on the matter.

The stakes are heightened as former President Donald Trump's envoy, Richard Grenell, has recently engaged with Venezuelan officials, offering a potential 60-day operational extension for Chevron. Approval for this extension must come from U.S. authorities, adding layers of complexity to the situation.

Chevron, a major player in the Venezuelan oil landscape, has yet to respond to requests for comment. The unfolding situation underscores the intricate geopolitical dance between the United States and Venezuela, affecting strategic business operations and political maneuvers.

