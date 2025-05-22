Left Menu

U.S. Oil License Deadline Looms Over Chevron's Venezuelan Operations

Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela is due to expire on May 27, as noted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The potential 60-day extension for continued operations must be approved by U.S. Treasury and State Departments, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The oil license that allows U.S. company Chevron to operate in Venezuela is nearing its expiration date, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His announcement, made via his personal X account, places the deadline on May 27. Neither the U.S. State Department nor the Treasury Department have commented on the matter.

The stakes are heightened as former President Donald Trump's envoy, Richard Grenell, has recently engaged with Venezuelan officials, offering a potential 60-day operational extension for Chevron. Approval for this extension must come from U.S. authorities, adding layers of complexity to the situation.

Chevron, a major player in the Venezuelan oil landscape, has yet to respond to requests for comment. The unfolding situation underscores the intricate geopolitical dance between the United States and Venezuela, affecting strategic business operations and political maneuvers.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

