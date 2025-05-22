Anurag Thakur Warns Pakistan of Harsher Retaliation Amid Terror Tensions
BJP MP Anurag Thakur issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging them to desist from terrorist actions against India. He criticized opposition leaders for questioning military operations and accused them of siding with enemy interests. BJP state president Rajiv Bindal highlighted issues of illegal foreign nationals in the state.
BJP Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur has issued a stern warning to Pakistan against engaging in terrorist activities, promising severe retaliation if such actions persist. Thakur made these remarks while leading the Tiranga Yatra in Ponta Sahib and Nahan.
The former Union minister criticized opposition figures for questioning India's military operations, suggesting these leaders were echoing Pakistani sentiments. Thakur emphasized India's non-aggressive stance but warned of unwavering responses to provocation, praising the Indian Army's precision and bravery.
Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal called for state action against illegal foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Rohingyas, blaming vote-bank politics for inaction. He threatened street protests if the government failed to act.
