Legal Turmoil: Imran Khan's Continued Incarceration Sparks Political Uproar

Imran Khan's hearing in the army headquarters attack case has been postponed to May 29. Held at Adiala Jail, Khan faces multiple charges, including instigating protests against the General Headquarters. Supporters demand expedited proceedings amid various legal challenges surrounding the former Pakistani prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:51 IST
The legal challenges facing Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan took a new turn as a court adjourned the highly publicized army headquarters attack case. The proceedings at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, where Khan is detained, are now set to continue on May 29, amid a chorus of demands for speedy legal processes from his supporters.

Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been embroiled in several judicial matters since his government's dismissal in April 2022. In one recent development, the Toshakhana case concerning the unauthorized sale of state gifts was delayed until May 26, compounding Khan's fraught legal landscape.

Meanwhile, PTI members continue to press for resolutions in ongoing cases, including the Al-Qadir Trust corruption trial. Despite protests and political pressures, legal hurdles persist, adding layers to an already complex judicial and political environment surrounding the former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

