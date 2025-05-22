Reddy vs. Naidu: The Battle Over Andhra's Liquor Scam Allegations
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam allegations as fabricated by Chandrababu Naidu's government to weaken opposition cases. Reddy accused Naidu of corruption, favoring certain distilleries, inflating construction costs in Amaravati, and mismanaging state finances, emphasizing better financial management under his leadership.
- Country:
- India
Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has labeled the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam allegations as a fabrication by Chandrababu Naidu's TDP government. Reddy accuses the ruling party of concocting these charges to counteract cases against Naidu, asserting that during his tenure, liquor sales were more transparent and financially beneficial.
Reddy further alleged that Naidu encouraged favoritism in the liquor trade, with five distilleries receiving the bulk of orders. He criticized the use of inflated construction costs in Amaravati and accused Naidu of using the capital city as a financial 'cash cow.' Reddy claimed that real estate in Amaravati was overpriced and questioned the necessity of new constructions.
Accusations extended to broader allegations of financial mismanagement in the state, with Reddy highlighting perceived fiscal inadequacies in Naidu's administration compared to his. Despite criticism, Reddy expressed readiness to face arrest, maintaining that his governance approach was more effective for Andhra Pradesh's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United Against Terror: Operation Sindoor Garners Unwavering Support from Andhra Pradesh Leaders
Security Overhaul in Andhra Pradesh Post 'Operation Sindoor'
ED Launches Probe into Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam
ED registers money laundering case to probe an alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh: Officials.
LG Electronics Lays Groundwork for Massive Andhra Pradesh Factory