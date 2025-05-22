Left Menu

Trump's Tax Bill Triumph: A Debt-Driven Policy Push

The U.S. House has passed a contentious tax and spending bill aligned with President Trump's agenda, increasing federal debt by $3.8 trillion. The bill includes extending tax cuts, reducing green-energy incentives, and bolstering border enforcement. It now progresses to the Senate amid fiscal concerns and political division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:18 IST
Trump's Tax Bill Triumph: A Debt-Driven Policy Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a narrow victory for President Trump's policy agenda, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a significant tax and spending bill by a single vote, which threatens to increase the national debt by $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

The bill, which aligns with several of Trump's populist campaign promises, proposes extending tax cuts, slashing green-energy incentives, expanding border enforcement, and amending social programs.

Despite its passage, the bill faces opposition in the Senate and criticism from Democrats who view it as a benefit for the wealthy at the expense of vulnerable Americans. The fiscal implications continue to worry investors, further impacting U.S. financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025