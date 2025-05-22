Trump's Tax Bill Triumph: A Debt-Driven Policy Push

In a narrow victory for President Trump's policy agenda, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a significant tax and spending bill by a single vote, which threatens to increase the national debt by $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

The bill, which aligns with several of Trump's populist campaign promises, proposes extending tax cuts, slashing green-energy incentives, expanding border enforcement, and amending social programs.

Despite its passage, the bill faces opposition in the Senate and criticism from Democrats who view it as a benefit for the wealthy at the expense of vulnerable Americans. The fiscal implications continue to worry investors, further impacting U.S. financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)