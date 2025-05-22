India's Diplomatic Push in UAE: Exposing Terror Links

An eight-member all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, made an official visit to Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in New Delhi's international campaign to combat terrorism.

The delegation engaged with UAE officials, discussing both countries' unified front against terrorism and highlighting the importance of Operation Sindoor, which underscores India's stance on cross-border terrorism prompted by recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Both nations reinforced their allegiance in combating terrorism, emphasizing the strategic partnership beyond cultural and trade ties. UAE officials pledged support to India, enhancing the bilateral defense and political collaboration.

