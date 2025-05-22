Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push in UAE: Exposing Terror Links

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, visits UAE to discuss their zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The visit underscores India's response to Pakistan's alleged involvement in cross-border terrorism, highlighting Operation Sindoor and strategic dialogues with UAE leadership.

India's Diplomatic Push in UAE: Exposing Terror Links
  • United Arab Emirates

An eight-member all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, made an official visit to Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in New Delhi's international campaign to combat terrorism.

The delegation engaged with UAE officials, discussing both countries' unified front against terrorism and highlighting the importance of Operation Sindoor, which underscores India's stance on cross-border terrorism prompted by recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Both nations reinforced their allegiance in combating terrorism, emphasizing the strategic partnership beyond cultural and trade ties. UAE officials pledged support to India, enhancing the bilateral defense and political collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

