Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly in Kerala Over Highway Collapse

A political dispute has arisen in Kerala after a portion of National Highway-66 collapsed amid heavy rains. The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress-led UDF are engaged in a blame game, with accusations flying over responsibility for the damages and alleged corruption in the project’s execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:13 IST
Political Sparks Fly in Kerala Over Highway Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political dispute has ignited in Kerala over the collapse of National Highway-66, drawing sharp exchanges between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

CPI(M) leader and PWD Minister P A Muhammed Riyas accused the opposition of trying to exploit the incident politically, while Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized the state government for taking undue credit for the infrastructure project.

As accusations of unscientific construction and lack of accountability surfaced, BJP leader V Muraleedharan raised concerns about environmental assessments, further intensifying the blame game and calls for an inquiry into alleged corruption came to the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025