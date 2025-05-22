Political Sparks Fly in Kerala Over Highway Collapse

A political dispute has ignited in Kerala over the collapse of National Highway-66, drawing sharp exchanges between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

CPI(M) leader and PWD Minister P A Muhammed Riyas accused the opposition of trying to exploit the incident politically, while Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized the state government for taking undue credit for the infrastructure project.

As accusations of unscientific construction and lack of accountability surfaced, BJP leader V Muraleedharan raised concerns about environmental assessments, further intensifying the blame game and calls for an inquiry into alleged corruption came to the forefront.

