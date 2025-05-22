Opposition Leader Questions Political Event at Kerala Raj Bhavan
Kerala Assembly Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the Raj Bhavan for hosting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy at an event dubbed 'Operation Sindoor'. Satheesan argued that political figures should not make speeches at the Governor's residence and called for a protest against the invitation.
Kerala Assembly's Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, has voiced strong criticism against the Raj Bhavan for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to speak at 'Operation Sindoor' held recently.
In the event themed 'Operation Sindoor: Paradigm Shift from Candle Light to BrahMos', held at the Governor's residence, Satheesan objected to political speeches being made at such a venue and insisted that experts, not political figures, should be the speakers.
Satheesan demanded state intervention, urging the government to officially protest the political nature of the event, while BJP's V Muraleedharan defended the Raj Bhavan's decision, highlighting Gurumurthy as a respected economic expert.
