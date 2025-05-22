Left Menu

Pakistan Military Asserts Strength Post-India Conflict

Pakistan's military commanders, led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, emphasized their resolve against coercion through force during the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference. They discussed internal and external security situations, their strategic restraint in the recent India conflict, and pledged vigilance against terrorism and aggression.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the aftermath of a recent conflict with India, Pakistan's military leadership firmly declared their nation cannot be subdued by force. Convening for the 270th Corps Commanders' Conference, chaired by Field Marshal Asim Munir, they assessed the domestic and international security landscape.

The meeting, which occurred shortly after a ceasefire agreement following intense hostilities, saw commanders reiterating their dedication to Pakistan's sovereignty. Response strategies included maintaining strategic restraint while preserving moral authority against external aggression.

The commanders emphasized vigilance against terrorism, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and called for international intervention to safeguard South Asian peace. Political leaders received commendation for their guidance. The military reaffirmed support for Kashmiris amidst the ongoing regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

