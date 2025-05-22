UK Immigration Decline: Indian Nationals Lead Emigration Wave

Tighter UK visa and immigration rules have led to a substantial decline in net migration, as indicated by the latest data published on Thursday. Indian students and workers are among the prominent groups departing the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics' analysis for 2024.

The statistics show approximately 37,000 Indians left the UK for educational purposes, 18,000 for employment, and 3,000 for various other reasons. This exodus, joined by Chinese nationals, has caused an overall net migration decline of 431,000 over the past year, almost halving the figure from 2023.

British officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, have attributed the changes to stricter immigration policies and praised the decreased migration figures amidst political pressures. The data signifies the largest single-year drop in net migration since the early days of the COVID pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)