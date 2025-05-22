Left Menu

India-Japan Alliance: Navigating Turbulent Times with Strategic Partnerships

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasizes the non-discriminatory impact of terrorism and highlights the significance of not confusing victims with perpetrators at the Raisina Tokyo 2025. He acknowledges Japan's support post-Pahalgam attack and discusses India's strategic shift towards manufacturing growth, pioneering global partnerships, and fostering international trade amidst global economic uncertainties.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:53 IST
Underlining the broad-reaching impact of terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed the importance of differentiating victims from perpetrators at the Raisina Tokyo 2025 event. He praised Japan's supportive stance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 people.

Misri outlined India's decisive response to the attacks, involving precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This provoked further conflict, with Pakistan attempting retaliatory strikes on Indian military bases, all met with firm responses by India. To bolster international support, India is dispatching delegations worldwide.

Amidst a volatile global economy marked by pandemics and geopolitical conflicts, Misri highlighted India's strategy to maintain economic and political stability. India is focusing on manufacturing-led growth and nurturing its ties with Japan, a crucial partner in urban mobility and potential Asian economic stability amidst emerging global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

