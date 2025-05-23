Left Menu

Trump's Crypto Gala Ignites Corruption Debate

An exclusive dinner for investors in President Donald Trump’s meme coin stirred controversy, drawing wealthy attendees and protesters. Criticism from Democratic lawmakers highlighted concerns of corruption. The event, attended by top investors and crypto figures like Justin Sun, has sparked further debate on cryptocurrency's role in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 05:08 IST
Donald Trump

In a controversial gathering that has drawn international attention, investors in President Donald Trump's meme coin assembled outside Washington D.C. for an exclusive dinner. The event, held at Trump's private country club, featured affluent attendees including crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun. Sun, who had invested heavily, shared his lavish experience on social media.

Protests erupted outside the venue, with demonstrators denouncing the perceived corruption incarnated by Trump's involvement in the crypto world. Critics, including top Democratic lawmakers, seized on the event to spotlight potential ethical breaches and accuse Trump of leveraging his political influence for financial gain.

Meanwhile, crypto market players viewed the event as a sign of digital assets reaching mainstream political circles. However, legislative efforts to curb such activities face stiff resistance in a Republican-dominated Congress, leaving the debate on crypto and political ethics far from resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

