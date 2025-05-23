Activist Mahmoud Khalil: A Central Figure in U.S. Immigration Debate
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, met with his newborn son before an immigration hearing. His deportation is debated, symbolizing broader U.S. political tensions. Khalil argues his arrest reflects free speech suppression, while the government cites national interests.
Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, saw his one-month-old son for the first time on Thursday ahead of an immigration hearing. Khalil's case has thrust him into the spotlight of U.S. political discourse, representing a profound clash between free speech and national interests.
During the extended immigration hearing in Jena, Louisiana, Judge Jamee Comans deferred her decision on Khalil's deportation, set to announce the ruling at a later date. The hearing was marked by an emotional family reunion inside the Jena facility, permitted by a judicial ruling, where Khalil met his wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, and their infant son.
Khalil's attorneys revealed that while the meeting occurred in private, its significance was undeniable. Khalil, born in Syrian refugee camps, alleges his detention contravenes constitutional rights. His arrest on March 8 followed the revocation of his green card under a scarcely invoked immigration clause. The case embodies ongoing debates over U.S. policies and their implications on individual freedoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
States Challenge Trump Administration Over Withheld EV Charger Funds
Trump Administration Ramps Up Sanctions on Chinese Oil Refineries Over Iranian Oil Deals
Trump Administration's Supreme Court Bid to End Immigrant Protections
Trump Administration Targets Chinese Refiners with New Sanctions
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries, reports AP.