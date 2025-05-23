Nuclear Tensions: US-Iran Negotiations Intensify in Rome
In Rome, the United States and Iran prepare for a pivotal fifth round of negotiations focused on Tehran's nuclear program, with uranium enrichment as the key sticking point. Despite strained relations, both nations seek to reach a deal to alleviate economic sanctions while navigating regional tensions and internal pressures.
The United States and Iran are gearing up for crucial nuclear talks set to take place in Rome. This fifth round of discussions centers around Iran's uranium enrichment program, which remains a significant barrier to reaching an agreement. With U.S. sanctions weighing heavily on Iran, both sides aim to find a resolution.
The American delegation, led by Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and State Department policy chief Michael Anton, maintains that Iran must cease all uranium enrichment. Iran, however, remains steadfast in its demand to retain some enrichment capabilities, a stance supported by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who emphasized the necessity of enrichment for any deal.
Tensions are further compounded by threats from Israel to unilaterally strike Iran's nuclear sites should they feel threatened, and Iran’s vow to protect its facilities. As the talks progress amid regional instability and economic strain, both the U.S. and Iran are under pressure to reach a sustainable agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
