Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions: US-Iran Negotiations Intensify in Rome

In Rome, the United States and Iran prepare for a pivotal fifth round of negotiations focused on Tehran's nuclear program, with uranium enrichment as the key sticking point. Despite strained relations, both nations seek to reach a deal to alleviate economic sanctions while navigating regional tensions and internal pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:18 IST
Nuclear Tensions: US-Iran Negotiations Intensify in Rome
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States and Iran are gearing up for crucial nuclear talks set to take place in Rome. This fifth round of discussions centers around Iran's uranium enrichment program, which remains a significant barrier to reaching an agreement. With U.S. sanctions weighing heavily on Iran, both sides aim to find a resolution.

The American delegation, led by Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and State Department policy chief Michael Anton, maintains that Iran must cease all uranium enrichment. Iran, however, remains steadfast in its demand to retain some enrichment capabilities, a stance supported by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who emphasized the necessity of enrichment for any deal.

Tensions are further compounded by threats from Israel to unilaterally strike Iran's nuclear sites should they feel threatened, and Iran’s vow to protect its facilities. As the talks progress amid regional instability and economic strain, both the U.S. and Iran are under pressure to reach a sustainable agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025