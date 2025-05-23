Assam Chief Minister Meets with Union Home Minister to Discuss State Matters

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a strategic meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss pressing state issues.

The discussions revolved around various factors, including the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumph in the recent panchayat elections, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Sarma praised the Home Minister for advancements made against 'Red Terror', a topic that was notably acknowledged by Shah as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)