Assam Chief Minister Meets with Union Home Minister to Discuss State Matters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state matters and celebrate the NDA's victory in the panchayat elections. The meeting also highlighted the progress in curbing 'Red Terror' within Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a strategic meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss pressing state issues.

The discussions revolved around various factors, including the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumph in the recent panchayat elections, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Sarma praised the Home Minister for advancements made against 'Red Terror', a topic that was notably acknowledged by Shah as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

