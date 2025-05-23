Trinamool Congress Stands with Poonch: A Promise of Solidarity
A Trinamool Congress delegation visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, offering support to victims of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan. The team visited affected families, paid respects to those who lost their lives, and reassured locals of their support during this devastating time.
In a poignant gesture of solidarity, a five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress visited Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, following recent cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army. The visit highlighted the party's commitment to stand by those affected by the tragic events.
The delegation's itinerary included visits to local educational institutions where civilians, including children, lost their lives due to unprovoked attacks. The somber journey included meetings with the bereaved families of former serviceman Amarjeet Singh and others impacted by the violence.
The Trinamool Congress emphasized its moral obligation to support the affected individuals, reinforcing the message of unity from West Bengal and across India. The visit served as a reminder of the tragic impact of the ongoing conflict and the need for continued support and solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
