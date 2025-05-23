Operation Sindoor: India's Defiant Stand Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor has underscored India's robust stance against terrorism, sending an unambiguous message to the global community. This assertion was made by Union Minister L Murugan, highlighting that India's leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will exhibit zero tolerance towards acts of terror.

During a Tiranga Yatra event, Murugan highlighted the Indian defense forces' adept execution of targeted strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan, which not only demonstrated the country's military strength but also showcased its technological advancements in warfare.

The event saw a massive turnout with hundreds of BJP members, including state chief Nainar Nagenthiran, celebrating what they see as a decisive display of India's military capabilities and resolve during Operation Sindoor.

