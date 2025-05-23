Operation Sindoor: India's Defiant Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's military prowess and technological advancements as the nation conducted precise strikes against terrorists in Pakistan. Union Minister L Murugan emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism under PM Modi, celebrating the operation's success during a large Tiranga Yatra attended by numerous BJP members.
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor has underscored India's robust stance against terrorism, sending an unambiguous message to the global community. This assertion was made by Union Minister L Murugan, highlighting that India's leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will exhibit zero tolerance towards acts of terror.
During a Tiranga Yatra event, Murugan highlighted the Indian defense forces' adept execution of targeted strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan, which not only demonstrated the country's military strength but also showcased its technological advancements in warfare.
The event saw a massive turnout with hundreds of BJP members, including state chief Nainar Nagenthiran, celebrating what they see as a decisive display of India's military capabilities and resolve during Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
