Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Defiant Stand Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's military prowess and technological advancements as the nation conducted precise strikes against terrorists in Pakistan. Union Minister L Murugan emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism under PM Modi, celebrating the operation's success during a large Tiranga Yatra attended by numerous BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:52 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Defiant Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor has underscored India's robust stance against terrorism, sending an unambiguous message to the global community. This assertion was made by Union Minister L Murugan, highlighting that India's leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will exhibit zero tolerance towards acts of terror.

During a Tiranga Yatra event, Murugan highlighted the Indian defense forces' adept execution of targeted strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan, which not only demonstrated the country's military strength but also showcased its technological advancements in warfare.

The event saw a massive turnout with hundreds of BJP members, including state chief Nainar Nagenthiran, celebrating what they see as a decisive display of India's military capabilities and resolve during Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025