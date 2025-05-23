Left Menu

Assam CM Meets Amit Shah, Discusses State Affairs and Panchayat Poll Victory

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state matters and the NDA’s victory in recent panchayat elections. Sarma also met Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to seek support for Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup and improving medical education in Assam.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:55 IST
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, discussing various issues concerning the state. The talks highlighted the NDA's significant victory in the recent panchayat elections, as disclosed in an official release.

Sarma also praised Shah for his efforts in combating 'Red Terror'. Following the meeting, Shah lauded the NDA's decisive win in the polls. Sarma expressed his privilege of meeting Shah on social media platform X, sharing discussions of the election outcome and actions against insurgent activities.

In another engagement, Sarma met Union Health, Chemicals, and Fertilisers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, seeking support for speedy progress on the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup and enhancement of Assam's medical education facilities. Nadda assured comprehensive support from his ministries for the state's initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

