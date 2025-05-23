Political Intrigue: Gold Smuggling Saga in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara is entangled in a gold smuggling case as a result of internal power struggles within the ruling Congress party. Kumaraswamy claims this move aims to marginalize Parameshwara and thwart his leadership goals.

Kumaraswamy highlights Parameshwara's recent initiatives, including organizing a dalit convention and engaging with senior officials in New Delhi, as likely triggers for the party's internal discord. He cites state Minister K N Rajanna's remarks in the assembly about political surveillance and manipulation as further evidence of internal machinations.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar countered Kumaraswamy's allegations, suggesting that the Union Minister has lost his mental balance. The developments come as actress Ranya Rao, linked to the smuggling case, was arrested with 14.2 kg of gold upon arriving from Dubai, raising questions about the Congress party's internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)