Judge Overrules Trump's Legal Clampdown
A U.S. judge has overturned Trump's executive order against Jenner & Block, a law firm that represented his adversaries. Judge John Bates ruled the order unconstitutional, citing violations of core rights. This decision marks another defeat for Trump's attempts to target law firms opposed to him.
In a significant legal rebuke, a U.S. judge has overturned President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at law firm Jenner & Block. This move undermines Trump's broader campaign to target legal entities that have represented or employed individuals who have challenged his administration.
U.S. District Judge John Bates, appointed by the Republican party, found the directive unconstitutional. His ruling emphasizes the violation of essential rights under the U.S. Constitution, echoing a previous decision that nullified a similar order against another law firm, Perkins Coie.
The Justice Department may take the matter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Trump's order had branded Jenner's actions as partisan 'lawfare' and criticized their freelance support for causes such as transgender rights and immigrant protections. The ruling represents another setback for Trump's legal maneuvers targeting his adversaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role
Boeing Faces Legal Turbulence: 737 MAX Crash Victims Meet Justice Department
Justice Department to Meet with Boeing 737 MAX Crash Victims Ahead of Trial
Justice Department Eyes Major Agency Merger: DEA and ATF to Combine
Justice Department Drops Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines