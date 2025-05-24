Left Menu

Judge Overrules Trump's Legal Clampdown

A U.S. judge has overturned Trump's executive order against Jenner & Block, a law firm that represented his adversaries. Judge John Bates ruled the order unconstitutional, citing violations of core rights. This decision marks another defeat for Trump's attempts to target law firms opposed to him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal rebuke, a U.S. judge has overturned President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at law firm Jenner & Block. This move undermines Trump's broader campaign to target legal entities that have represented or employed individuals who have challenged his administration.

U.S. District Judge John Bates, appointed by the Republican party, found the directive unconstitutional. His ruling emphasizes the violation of essential rights under the U.S. Constitution, echoing a previous decision that nullified a similar order against another law firm, Perkins Coie.

The Justice Department may take the matter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Trump's order had branded Jenner's actions as partisan 'lawfare' and criticized their freelance support for causes such as transgender rights and immigrant protections. The ruling represents another setback for Trump's legal maneuvers targeting his adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

