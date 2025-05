U.S. Sanctions Relief on Syria Sparks Global Discussion

The United States announced a rollback of certain sanctions on Syria, a critical move showcased on the Treasury Department's website on Friday.

This policy shift was revealed by President Donald Trump during a surprise visit to the Middle East, where he disclosed intentions to lift the sanctions upon request from Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

The decision, made before Trump's brief engagement with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, represents a major change in U.S. strategy toward Syria's Islamist-led government and could have significant diplomatic implications.

