Puducherry CM's Absence at NITI Aayog Meeting Raises Questions

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in a surprising turn of events, did not attend the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in New Delhi. The session, held on Saturday, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per an official source.

The reasons behind Chief Minister Rangasamy's absence were not revealed by the source, leaving room for speculation and questions from various quarters.

Moreover, it also remains uncertain whether the Chief Minister's prepared speech was delivered at the meeting or left unrepresented in his absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)