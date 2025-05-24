Delhi Water Crisis Escalates Amid Political Blame Game

Amidst rising temperatures, Delhi is grappling with an intensifying water crisis, as highlighted by Leader of Opposition Atishi in a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Atishi criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for inadequate water management, emphasizing that citizens, particularly women and children, are queuing up for water supply.

In her letter, Atishi painted a stark picture of the daily struggles faced by Delhites and challenged the BJP's governance, questioning whether this was the envisioned future for the city. She accused the administration of allowing 24-hour water disruptions as temperatures soar, terming it a gross negligence.

With the summer heatwave expected to peak, the alarm has been raised by the AAP over what it labels as a 'man-made crisis'. The party demands swift action to reinstate a regular water supply, urging immediate intervention from the government to provide relief for Delhi's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)