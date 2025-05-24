Left Menu

Naidu's Vision for India's Future: AI, GDP Growth, and Population Management

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed three sub-groups for GDP growth, population management, and leveraging AI at the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting. He emphasized Andhra Pradesh's commitment to lead national transformation, showcased a vision for 2047, and commended national leadership and reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

During the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu put forward the idea of creating three sub-groups focused on GDP growth, population management, and leveraging artificial intelligence. The proposals aim to fast-track the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The sub-groups, in partnership with the central government, are designed to stimulate investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation while enhancing India's demographic advantage and preparing for future challenges like ageing. Naidu also emphasized the role of AI and digital platforms in enhancing governance.

Naidu presented his SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, aiming for a significant economic transformation by 2047. Additionally, he commended India's resilience and growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the nation's leap to become the fourth-largest global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

