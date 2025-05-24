Scindia's Scathing Critique: Gandhi's Habit of Questioning Unity
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Rahul Gandhi for questioning India's unity, especially during times of national solidarity. Scindia, who switched from Congress to BJP in 2018, rebuked Gandhi's remarks directed at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, concerning India's foreign policy and the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched a blistering attack on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of questioning the unity and integrity of the country. This came in response to Gandhi's direct questioning of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on India's foreign policy.
Scindia criticized Gandhi's timing, arguing that such questions undermine national unity, especially during critical moments when Indians stand together. The Union Minister for Communications, who once held close ties with Gandhi, switched allegiances by joining the BJP in 2018.
Gandhi, meanwhile, accused Jaishankar of foreign policy failures in a post, questioning why India seemed equated with Pakistan and why global support was lacking for India's position. This dispute highlights a growing rift between former allies as India navigates complex international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
