Assam's Intense Crackdown on Alleged Pro-Pakistan Sympathizers

The Assam government has intensified its crackdown on individuals suspected of being pro-Pakistan sympathizers, amid the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The initiative has resulted in 76 arrests, including an opposition MLA. The police action targets 'anti-India' activities, with a focus on social media content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an ongoing state-wide crackdown, Assam has intensified its efforts against individuals suspected of endorsing pro-Pakistan sentiments. This move follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, prompting the need for heightened security measures.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that three more arrests have been made, resulting in a total of 76 apprehensions across the state. The arrests occurred in Nalbari, South Salmara, and Kamrup districts, as part of the campaign against 'anti-nationals.'

Among those detained is opposition MLA Aminul Islam, initially charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam incident. He was subsequently detained under the National Security Act, reflecting the administration's firm stance on maintaining state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

