Assam's Intense Crackdown on Alleged Pro-Pakistan Sympathizers

In an ongoing state-wide crackdown, Assam has intensified its efforts against individuals suspected of endorsing pro-Pakistan sentiments. This move follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, prompting the need for heightened security measures.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that three more arrests have been made, resulting in a total of 76 apprehensions across the state. The arrests occurred in Nalbari, South Salmara, and Kamrup districts, as part of the campaign against 'anti-nationals.'

Among those detained is opposition MLA Aminul Islam, initially charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam incident. He was subsequently detained under the National Security Act, reflecting the administration's firm stance on maintaining state security.

