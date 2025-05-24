Left Menu

Wishes Pour In for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's 80th Birthday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was showered with birthday wishes from Prime Minister Modi, state ministers, and political leaders as he turned 80. Despite the lack of a formal celebration, Vijayan received greetings on social media, emphasizing his dedication to public service and commitment to progressive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:45 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated his 80th birthday with a flood of well-wishes from top political figures. Although no formal events were planned, leaders across India's political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings.

PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X,' wishing Vijayan a long and healthy life. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin joined in, with Stalin emphasizing the strong bonds between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Further adding to the celebration, cabinet members, actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty, and family gathered to extend their wishes. Vijayan's birthday coincided with the fourth anniversary of his second term as Chief Minister, a testament to his enduring influence and leadership in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

