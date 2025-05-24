Left Menu

India-Japan Unity Against Terrorism: A Strategic Diplomatic Visit

An Indian Parliamentary delegation concluded a visit to Japan, gaining significant support from Japan's political entities against terrorism. The delegation engaged with Japanese leaders, reaffirming India's stance against cross-border terrorism and highlighting Japan's support. Meetings with the Indian diaspora emphasized the nation's unified resolve against global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:56 IST
India-Japan Unity Against Terrorism: A Strategic Diplomatic Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

An Indian Parliamentary delegation concluded its visit to Japan, where it received strong support from Japanese political leaders against terrorism, underscoring the partnership between the two nations.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the group engaged with Japanese officials including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and condemned Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terror activities.

The delegation also met with the Indian diaspora in Japan, urging them to advocate against terrorism and convey India's unwavering commitment to peace and security. The diplomatic visit followed recent hostilities after the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent response to terrorist actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025