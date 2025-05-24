India-Japan Unity Against Terrorism: A Strategic Diplomatic Visit

An Indian Parliamentary delegation concluded its visit to Japan, where it received strong support from Japanese political leaders against terrorism, underscoring the partnership between the two nations.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the group engaged with Japanese officials including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and condemned Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terror activities.

The delegation also met with the Indian diaspora in Japan, urging them to advocate against terrorism and convey India's unwavering commitment to peace and security. The diplomatic visit followed recent hostilities after the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent response to terrorist actions.

