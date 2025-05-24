India-Japan Unity Against Terrorism: A Strategic Diplomatic Visit
An Indian Parliamentary delegation concluded a visit to Japan, gaining significant support from Japan's political entities against terrorism. The delegation engaged with Japanese leaders, reaffirming India's stance against cross-border terrorism and highlighting Japan's support. Meetings with the Indian diaspora emphasized the nation's unified resolve against global terrorism.
Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the group engaged with Japanese officials including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and condemned Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terror activities.
The delegation also met with the Indian diaspora in Japan, urging them to advocate against terrorism and convey India's unwavering commitment to peace and security. The diplomatic visit followed recent hostilities after the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent response to terrorist actions.
India's United Front: Zero Tolerance to Terrorism Echoes in Japan