China and Indonesia Forge New Multilateral Paths Amid Global Tariff Tensions

China's Premier Li Qiang visits Jakarta, advocating for true multilateralism alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Amid global tariff tensions, they emphasize strengthening ties in industry and technology for regional stability. Their collaboration underscores China's role in supporting developing nations and resisting imperialism and colonialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:56 IST
In a bid to foster 'true multilateralism,' China's Premier Li Qiang arrived in Jakarta for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties with Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The visit comes in the wake of strained trade relations instigated by hefty U.S. tariffs. As both nations seek to navigate the shifting global economic landscape, Jakarta is aiming for concessions to alleviate trade pressures.

At a business event, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the importance of Beijing-Jakarta relations, hailing China's support for developing nations and stressing the need for collaboration in technology and industry.

