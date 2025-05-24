Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Renewed Conflict
Gaza's Health Ministry reports 79 casualties due to Israeli strikes in 24 hours, not including inaccessible areas. As blockade intensifies, aid remains insufficient, prompting international pressure on Israel for humanitarian assistance. Hospitals face severe conditions; conflict persists over hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
In the past 24 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry announced the arrival of 79 bodies following Israeli strikes, excluding those from inaccessible northern hospitals. Among the dead are nine children of a Gaza doctor's family, highlighting the tragic toll of the enduring conflict.
As Israel intensifies its military offensive against Gaza, unresolved disputes regarding aid distribution further complicate the humanitarian situation. Limited aid trucks have entered, but insufficient resources exacerbate the dire conditions. The renewed blockade, under pressure from international allies, has brought calls for a fair aid distribution system amid accusations against Hamas for alleged aid diversion.
Despite international appeals, Israel remains committed to its military objectives, stipulating a ceasefire only if Hamas complies with hostage release and disarmament. The conflict has trapped security personnel in key hospitals, while ongoing negotiations attempt to address the complex humanitarian and political crises.
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.
