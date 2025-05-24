Left Menu

Superintendent Strikes: SP Gandhi's Allegations Shake Himachal Pradesh Police

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi accused Himachal Pradesh DGP Atul Verma of filing deceptive reports and obstructing investigations, particularly in the Vimal Negi death case. The SP alleges corruption and misconduct, vowing to resign rather than tolerate defamation and pledging to expose the DGP's motives in court.

In a dramatic turn of events, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has vocally criticized Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Atul Verma. The SP accused the DGP of filing misleading reports and obstructing investigations into the death of HPPCL employee Vimal Negi, claiming ulterior motives behind these actions.

The allegations surfaced a day after the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, following claims of harassment leading up to Negi's disappearance. SP Gandhi went on record describing alleged misconduct and corruption within the police ranks, highlighting ties between the DGP's staff and criminal activities.

The political landscape of Himachal Pradesh has been stirred by these accusations, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party suggesting a cover-up. SP Gandhi has threatened resignation over reputational damage, pledging to reveal evidence in court to substantiate his claims against the DGP and his affiliates.

