Political Firestorm Erupts Over HPPCL Engineer's Death and Investigation Allegations

BJP leader Jairam Thakur has publically accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misleading the public about the satisfaction of Vimal Negi's family with the investigation into his death. This public confrontation unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing political saga concerning the unexpected demise of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), whose death has raised heated questions about transparency and justice.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted repeatedly in public statements and within the state assembly that Negi's family was content with the Special Investigation Team's findings, despite evidence suggesting otherwise. Negi's body was discovered on March 18, eight days after he went missing, with his family later protesting for a CBI inquiry.

The controversy has further escalated with the Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to hand over the investigation to the CBI. Meanwhile, reports indicate the state government might challenge this decision. Claims from Negi's wife accusing his superiors of mistreatment and overwork have further inflamed the partisan debate, highlighting concerns over state governance and law enforcement integrity.

