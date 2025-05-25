Daniel Noboa: Reviving Ecuador Amidst Challenges

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, was officially sworn in on Saturday, marking the start of another four-year term following his reelection earlier this year. The ceremony, held in Quito, was attended by prominent international figures, including US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy and Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

At 37, Noboa is the youngest leader tasked with addressing Ecuador's pressing challenges, such as violent crime and high unemployment. In his inauguration speech, he vowed to combat corruption, drug trafficking, and strengthen ties with the private sector to spur job creation and investment, emphasizing a commitment to progress in his second term.

Despite political friction with the opposition, Noboa's administration seeks to maintain its legislative majority to enact urgent crime-fighting and economic reform legislation. Experts highlight the need to focus on underlying social issues and economic disparities exacerbating violence in the country.