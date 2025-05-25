Syria welcomes the recent U.S. decision to ease sanctions, initiated by the Trump administration, as a "positive step" toward mitigating humanitarian and economic challenges, according to its foreign ministry. The announcement marks a significant shift in U.S.-Syria relations as Syria seeks broader cooperation without foreign intervention.

Thomas Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, highlighted the potential benefits of this policy change following meetings with Syria's leadership. He emphasized the importance of lifting sanctions to focus on defeating the Islamic State group and creating brighter prospects for Syrians. Barrack also acknowledged Syria's progress in addressing foreign terrorist fighters and improving regional relations.

The U.S. State Department's recent move temporarily suspends certain sanctions, originally enforced under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. These measures aimed to economically isolate Syria's previous rulers but can now be waived for a six-month period. As Syria prepares for reconstruction and reintegration, officials emphasize dialogue and diplomacy to foster regional security and stability.