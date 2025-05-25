Left Menu

Syria Welcomes Easing of U.S. Sanctions: A Path to Economic Revival

Syria appreciates the U.S. decision to ease sanctions, viewing it as a crucial step towards alleviating economic struggles. The move, initiated by the Trump administration, aims to assist Syria's recovery post-civil war. U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack emphasizes hopes for a better future for Syrians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 25-05-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 07:33 IST
Syria Welcomes Easing of U.S. Sanctions: A Path to Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria welcomes the recent U.S. decision to ease sanctions, initiated by the Trump administration, as a "positive step" toward mitigating humanitarian and economic challenges, according to its foreign ministry. The announcement marks a significant shift in U.S.-Syria relations as Syria seeks broader cooperation without foreign intervention.

Thomas Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, highlighted the potential benefits of this policy change following meetings with Syria's leadership. He emphasized the importance of lifting sanctions to focus on defeating the Islamic State group and creating brighter prospects for Syrians. Barrack also acknowledged Syria's progress in addressing foreign terrorist fighters and improving regional relations.

The U.S. State Department's recent move temporarily suspends certain sanctions, originally enforced under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. These measures aimed to economically isolate Syria's previous rulers but can now be waived for a six-month period. As Syria prepares for reconstruction and reintegration, officials emphasize dialogue and diplomacy to foster regional security and stability.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025