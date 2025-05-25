Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Political Showdown in Punjab

The stage is set for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll in Punjab, scheduled for June 19, with results announced on June 23. The Election Commission of India released the election timeline following the unfortunate passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, which left the seat vacant.

Nominations open on May 26, with June 2 as the deadline. Scrutiny is slated for June 3, and candidates can withdraw until June 5. The political landscape is heating up as parties unveil their contenders for the significant political event.

The Aam Aadmi Party has swiftly named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate. The Congress party has selected former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the Shiromani Akali Dal announced Parupkar Singh Ghuman as its choice. The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to declare its contender for the crucial bypoll.