Political Showdown Looms in Nilambur By-Election

The upcoming Nilambur by-election in Kerala's Malappuram district is set to be a battleground between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. Both parties are gearing up to field their candidates, as former MLA P V Anvar switches allegiance to UDF, intensifying the political contest.

With the Election Commission announcing June 19 as the date for the Nilambur assembly by-election in Malappuram district, political activity has intensified. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala are scrambling to finalize their candidates for this crucial seat.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan emphasized the significance of the by-election, viewing it as a pivotal step in LDF's quest for a third consecutive term in next year's assembly elections. Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph expressed confidence in UDF's chances, emphasizing their early preparations and the pivotal role of P V Anvar, who recently shifted allegiance to support UDF.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the LDF's governance, framing the election as a judgment on their nine-year rule. Anvar accused Kerala's Chief Minister of divisive politics, positioning the by-election as resistance against 'Pinarayism.' As parties finalize nominees, the BJP also prepares to enter the fray, further heightening the political contest in Nilambur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

