Triangular Contest in Gujarat By-Elections: BJP, AAP, and Congress Gear Up
The upcoming by-elections in Gujarat's Visavadar assembly seat are set for a triangular contest involving the BJP, AAP, and Congress. With AAP's candidate announced, and Congress opting to go solo, the elections are scheduled for June 19, with outcomes expected on June 23.
The political battleground is heating up in Gujarat as the state's assembly by-elections approach. The key Visavadar seat, previously held by an AAP MLA, is vacant due to a defection to the BJP, sparking a three-way contest among BJP, AAP, and Congress.
Both BJP and Congress express confidence, unveiling strategies for victory in the bypolls scheduled for June 19. The Election Commission mandates that nominations close by June 2, with vote counting to follow on June 23.
The Visavadar by-election garners widespread attention, with AAP unveiling Gopal Italia as their candidate, while Congress foregoes alliances, determined to contest independently. Political tensions are palpable as parties vie for dominance in the Gujarat assembly's reshuffled dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
