Operation Sindoor: Uniting India with Valor and Vision
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address for highlighting Operation Sindoor's success. The operation showcased India's unity and valor against terrorism, promoting indigenous technology. The PM also lauded Khelo India athletes and emphasized boosting honey production, reinforcing India's self-reliance and prosperity.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insights during the Mann Ki Baat program, which focused on Operation Sindoor. Adityanath highlighted how the Prime Minister's words reflected India's shared commitment against terrorism and showcased the nation's unwavering support for its armed forces.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the successful use of indigenous technology during Operation Sindoor has not only instilled pride among Indians but has also echoed the message of 'self-reliant India' globally. He extended gratitude to the Prime Minister for fostering nationalist consciousness and reinforcing the spirit of prioritizing the nation above all.
Additionally, Adityanath appreciated the Prime Minister's acknowledgment of Khelo India athletes from Uttar Pradesh and across India, noting their hard work and commitment. Prime Minister Modi's encouragement towards honey production initiatives and the push for self-reliance marks a significant step in advancing both agriculture and economic growth in the country.
